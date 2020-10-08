- President Trump rejected a plan to hold next week's debate virtually, and now it's up in the air whether there will be further debates at all. The Biden camp has proposed holding the town-hall-style debate a week later. [New York Times]
- Senator Kamala Harris did a decent job of putting VP Mike Pence in his place and keeping him from interrupting during the debate Wednesday night, but Republicans naturally feel like Pence did well. It was almost like a normal-times debate that way. [Chronicle / New York Times]
- A new study out of UCSF finds that COVID symptoms can linger longer in pregnant women than in other patients. [KTVU]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci is participating in an online talk with UC Berkeley's school of public policy today. [ABC7]
- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday around 11 p.m. near highways 242 and 4 in Concord, which is being described as an "officer-involved fatal incident" involving a white Toyota Prius and a sheriff's department vehicle. [KTVU]
- President Trump returned to the Oval Office and the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday despite still being in the midst of his COVID infection. [New York Times]
- A leaked memo from FEMA suggests that fear is sweeping through the White House staff after 34 staffers have tested positive for COVID. [ABC News]
- Residents of Calistoga, forced to evacuate due to the Glass Fire last week, were relieved to return home and see the town was still there. [CBS SF]
- Another bit of depressing reality-check news: Coachella, which had already cancelled this year's festival and pushed to April of next year, is now apparently rescheduling again for October 2021. [ABC7]
Photo: Castrocam.net