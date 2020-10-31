- Tadich Grill, one of the country’s oldest restaurants, will not open on November 9 as planned due to SF walking backward on its reopening plans. A "whole bunch of reservations" were placed — the first time the historic eatery has ever even taken them — leaving fans of the restaurant understandably disappointed; Tadich Grill hasn't yet announced any further plans on when it will again open for business. [Chronicle]
- An SF grandmother says she thwarted a coyote from attacking her 2-year-old grandson earlier this month. Jamie Carlson was letting her grandson play at the Conifer Lawn at Golden Gate Park when a rogue coyote (mouth open and teeth showing) charged at the toddler; the coyote apparently got within inches of the boy before Carlson grabbed him and scared it off with a series of screams and arm gestures. [SFGate]
- Fourteen staff members at Healdsburg District Hospital in Sonoma County have now tested positive for COVID-19. Over a dozen cases of the novel respiratory disease have been reported at the medical center since September, though hospital officials were quick to note that the seventeen full-time patients who live at the facility haven’t tested positive for coronavirus. [KRON4]
- SF officials are (not surprisingly) discouraging people from having a rip-roaring time in The Castro tonight to celebrate Halloween. [ABC7]
- The newly renovated Margaret Hayward Playground — that now includes a clubhouse, large indoor mural, and an open plaza — has opened in the Fillmore District. [SFBay]
- Here are eight entrees from around San Francisco you can pair with a scary movie today. [Eater SF]
- And if you're looking for a ghoulish after-meal treat, these five Halloween-inspired baked (and fried) goods from across the Bay Area will satiate that craving. [The Bold Italic]
- Sean Connery, the beloved thespian and first-ever actor to portray James Bond, died early Saturday at 90 in the Bahamas. [New York Times]
- With record-shattering surges in coronavirus becoming another new norm, some states across aren't ruling out imposing another lockdown. [The Hill]
Image: Getty Images via heyengel