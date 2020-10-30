- Mayor Breed presented 5-year-old James Trinh with a certificate of honor from the City Friday afternoon. The SF Zoo also gave him a lifetime membership at the facility for spotting Maki, the 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur that was stolen from his enclosure earlier this month, outside of a Daly City daycare. [ABC7]
- An illuminated LED forest will debut at Golden Gate Park this winter. Created by Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken, the lights (when lit) will mimic certain elements of nature: "lightning and thunderstorms, ripples on a pond, raindrops on the pavement, and more." [Hoodline]
- An online Día de los Muertos musical celebration will be held by the San Francisco Symphony tomorrow. [Mission Local]
- West Oakland's Magnolia Street Wine Lounge and Kitchen opens today, featuring well-priced “Casian-Creole” cuisine. [Hoodline]
- Santa Clara County has filed a lawsuit against Calvary Chapel San Jose to stop it from holding weekly indoor services — which violate the county’s coronavirus shutdown orders; the place worship has already amassed $350K in fines. [KRON4]
- Keep Oakland Alive, an online shop that helps local makers sell their goods and stay afloat amid the pandemic, is doing just that: keeping Oakland creatives and artisans from going under. [Oaklandside]
- Swan Oyster Depot hasn't closed for a single day since the pandemic began. [SFGate]
- With 1.5 million buried in Colma, it's little wonder why the small Bay Area city has garnered nicknames like “Cemetery City" and the "City of Souls." [The Bold Italic]
Image: Getty Images via seewhatmitchsee