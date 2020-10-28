- Five people tested positive for COVID-19 at UCSF Parnassus last week, including two patients who shared a room and who appear to have contracted the disease in the hospital. The outbreak has led 31 staffers and 15 additional patients at the hospital to need to be quarantined. [Chronicle]
- Fairfield police are offering a $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old woman last week. Namie Stewart was found lying in Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park at about 11 p.m. last Thursday. [CBS SF]
- PG&E issued the "all clear" and had restored power to 85-percent of those who lost it as of last night. [ABC 7]
- Longtime fixture on KCBS Radio in the Bay Area, Barbara Taylor, has died at age 73. [CBS SF]
- A man with a reddish man bun is being sought for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in Los Gatos. [Mercury News]
- It's Southern California's turn to experience a heavy amount of wildfire smoke in the air this week — and smoke from fires in the Sierra is unlikely to impact the Bay Area. [Chronicle]
- The Senate Commerce Committee will be grilling Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai today in the latest bit of pre-election theater over unfounded claims of anti-conservative bias by their companies. [KTVU]
- And the Bums won the World Series. [ABC 7]
Photo via UCSF