- San Francisco businesses were allowed to let 25 percent of their workforce return to "nonessential offices" today. Among other yellow-tier permitted activities, which the City began allowing today, you can also again shower at gyms and swim at indoor pools. [NBC Bay Area]
- PG&E says it has restored electricity to more than 228,000 customers. The embattled utility company, too, earlier today gave the "all clear" regarding the need for further shutoffs; all affected customers are expected to have their power restored by tonight. [ABC7]
- San Leandro Police Department Sergeant Rober Sanches has been charged with embezzlement and misappropriation of department funds. [KRON4]
- The Mission District's Alley Cat Bookstore & Gallery will reopen Thursday. [Hoodline]
- West Oakland's Magnolia Street Wine Lounge and Kitchen is now open for tastings, sippings, and masked dining. [Oaklandside]
- Some ghoulish South Bay activities — like cleaning your car in a haunted car wash and strolling through a socially distant “haunted tunnel” — have emerged as COVID-19-safe things to do on Halloween. [Hooldine]
- There’s a massive sculpture of Trump's head you can roll around (preferably on the dirt) in East Bay ahead of Election Day. [KRON4]
- Let's be honest: we're all stress-eating, so why not carb-load at any one of the city's best pizzerias? [Eater SF]
- In another episode of voter suppression, the Texas Supreme Court has now ruled in favor of Republican Governor Greg Abbott's order to limit mail-in ballot drop box locations to one site per county — which means millions of residents in Harris County will flood a single mail-in drop box location (amid a global pandemic). [CNN]
- Oh... and massive frozen methane deposits in the Arctic Ocean are starting to release the greenhouse gas as the waters around them warm to historic highs. [Guardian]
Image: Getty Images via YOUNGGI KIM