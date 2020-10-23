- The entire Bay Area is expected to be under a Red Flag Warning come Sunday evening. A mixture of strong winds — which may prove to be the fastest observed this year in the Bay Area — dry vegetation, and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service to forecast the weekend warning; San Francisco, Oakland, and Santa Rosa could see wind gusts north of 30 mph. [Chronicle]
The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a #redFlagWarning beginning Sunday morning for elevated terrain then including lower valleys of the #bayArea Sunday evening. Winds are expected to be the strongest of the 2020 fire season with critically dry conditions.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/nfjkxSPHUT— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020
- A Muni bus collided with a bicyclist earlier this afternoon. Muni officials said the accident happened near Mission and 3rd streets around noon; the 14-Mission Rapid bus was traveling east on Mission Street when it hit the cyclist — who was soon rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. [SFBay]
- Yes: there's another fire burning in Napa right now. Called the Pope Fire, not much information has been released on it yet, but the blaze appears to be at least four acres in size, and a growing number of firefighters are working to contain it. [NBC Bay Area]
- Trick Dog recently rebranded itself as Quik Dog (to hint at the fact that they're more than just a bar)... and, as Mission Local's burger purveyor Julian Mark notes, has a delicious "grownup" burger. [Mission Local]
- Crane Cove Park recently opened near Mission Bay — with a two-acre green lawn and kick-off points for kayaking and paddleboarding. [Hoodline]
- Democrats are trying to shut down the Senate in a last-ditch effort to thwart Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. [New York Times]
- Maison Nico finally opens near the Financial District; the loaves of artistically scored brioche bread are worth the trip, alone. [Eater SF]
- Fauci is expected to join Santa Clara County COVID-19 panel next week; he's also slated to meet and collaborate with local leaders and health officials responsible for keeping Bay Area communities safe amid the pandemic. [Hoodline]
- With a record number of pet adoptions across the Bay Area, one former cat hater has turned the corner and now counts themself amongst other feline lovers. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Unspash via Ameer Basheer