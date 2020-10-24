- The Pope Fire burning in Napa is now 50 percent contained. The blaze, which was first reported Friday afternoon, is currently contained at 67 acres; the specific cause of the fire remains "under investigation." [CAL Fire]
#PopeFire off Lower Chiles Valley Rd and Chiles Pope Valley Rd in Napa County is 67 acres and 50% contained. @CALFIRELNUhttps://t.co/YxDwaAdSxx pic.twitter.com/UZWTwrhXTy— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 24, 2020
- SF Zoo's 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur Maki is getting stronger each day (and living his best O Magazine life). After being stolen from his enclosure earlier this month, the senior primate appears to be doing better with each passing day, and his "troop" has accepted him back in without a hiccup. [KRON4]
- Those Costco at-home COVID-19 tests are doctor-approved and incredibly accurate. [ABC7]
- The city's oldest watering hole is in danger of closing — but the nearly 150-year-old bar has partnered with independent bookstore City Lights Books to help attract people to grab a drink outdoors. [KRON4]
- There are roughly twelve million square feet of empty, unused office space currently around the city... or, in other words, imagine over eight Salesforce Towers sitting vacant in San Francisco right now. [Socketsite]
- From Terzo to Balboa Cafe, these are the must-visits for any foodie in Cow Hollow. [Eater SF]
- The Mission District's beloved Alley Cat Bookstore & Gallery is expected to reopen this coming Thursday, October 29th. [Mission Local]
- Use the weekend to ideate a few costume ideas to impress those attending your virtual Halloween party or to spook trick-or-treaters (that are practicing social distancing) come October 31. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Getty Images via jack-sooksan