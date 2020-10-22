The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck died early Thursday morning after trying to evade police and jumping into San Francisco Bay.

The incident began unfolding around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, when a male suspect with a female passenger reportedly rammed a California Highway Patrol car while driving a stolen U-Haul with the license plate AK03551. As the Citizen app has it, the incident was first reported as occurring near the intersection of 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Potrero Hill.

A pursuit began, as KTVU reports, with CHP officers catching up to the truck near the 101/280 interchange, but then it sounds like they lost it again or decided to end the pursuit. The truck was then spotted behind Oracle Park near the Third Street Bridge.

From here, apparently, the driver attempted to flee on foot and jumped into the Bay somewhere nearby. An officer followed the suspect into the water, but by the time he caught up to him he was reportedly unconscious. He later died at the hospital. The cause of death has not been reported.

The condition of the female in the truck is not known.

Video from the incident appears to show traffic being held on the Embarcadero as SFPD vehicles are stopped next to the waterfront.

Vehicle Pursuit Suspect in Custody @CitizenApp 3rd St Bridge 12:21:36 AM PDT

We'll update you as we learn more.