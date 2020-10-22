At around 5:25pm, a small Beechcraft A36 Bonanza propeller plane made odd turns and loops around large swaths of Marin & some parts of San Francisco, including the Golden Gate Bridge. The plane was reported to be flanked by two fighter jets, likely F/A-18 Hornets, according to an aviation enthusiasts who spoke with SFist.

The three planes came thundering over the Richmond District of San Francisco, causing some concern and confusion. Standing in doorways around the neighborhood, residents and families stared at the skies in hopes to connect the sounds with a glimpse of the strange event.

One Twitter user, @AustinHeap, asked, “Anyone able to confirm the fighter jets in San Francisco are scrambled?”

The unnerving - and remarkably loud - flight was seen on real-time worldwide flight traffic tracker Flight Aware, among other similar services, but unsubstantiated reports suggest that it may have only been part of filming for a promotional video or photo shoot. An image of the plane, tail number N4519S, seems to support the theory that this is somehow related to one of the movies currently being filmed in San Francisco, including Marvel's Shang-Chi.

