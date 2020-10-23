- A drive-in debate viewing party at Fort Mason Thursday night drew a large crowd. It was organized by Manny Yekutiel of Manny's Cafe in the Mission, and he had attendees honk if they're voting for Biden. [ABC7 / Twitter]
- Another encampment fire has caused building damage: A grass fire that began at a homeless encampment near I-580 and 35th Avenue in Oakland damaged at least two structures before being contained Thursday night. [Chronicle]
- One homeowner in Alameda is hoping this will be the last year he makes a tradition of posting images of moments from the Trump presidency as part of his "scary" Halloween display outside his house. [CBS SF]
- One Sonoma County family who lost their home in the Glass Fire is still searching for their missing pet pig. [ABC7]
- Convicted wife murderer Scott Peterson is having a virtual hearing Friday from San Quentin, and this may be in order to assign him an attorney. [KTVU]
- As predicted, PG&E is planning for more public-safety power shutoffs starting on Sunday in multiple counties, due to high winds, and they say more specific information will be available by 8 p.m. Friday. [ABC7]
- Uber drivers are suing the company over pop-up messages that have been appearing in the app since August urging people to vote yes on Prop 22. [KQED]
- Sports apparel retailer Lids just opened its largest ever store, and became the largest retail tenant at Pier 39 with a 7,000-square-foot store. [SF Business Times]
