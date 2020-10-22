- A hostage situation with a barricaded gunman ended peacefully on Thursday evening with no one hurt. The gunman was reportedly a suspect in a double-homicide, and briefly took a hostage inside a commercial building in East Oakland, before surrendering around 5 p.m. [ABC7]
- In spite of that WHO study from last week, Gilead's COVID drug remdesivir, branded as Veklury, just became the first and only drug to receive FDA approval for treatment of COVID-19. The drug has been shown to reduce the length of hospital stays in severely ill patients, and it is being tested in combination with other drugs that reduce inflammation caused by the disease. [SF Business Times]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci is coming to Santa Clara County next week to participate in an event with Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. The pair will discuss the regional response to the pandemic and challenges facing the country in an event organized by the nonprofit Silicon Valley Leadership Group. [CBS SF]
- The raccoons are getting frisky all over! SF Animal Control had to rescue a wily raccoon that got into SF City Hall and climbed up a grated window. [ABC7]
- Three nurses filed a collective action lawsuit today against the San Francisco’s Department of Public Health claiming they've been denied thousands of hours in overtime pay due to their contracts with city hospitals. [Chronicle]
- BART is again talking about layoffs being a near-term possibility, as the agency is facing significant budget shortfalls in its next quarter and beyond. [Examiner]
- Former 49er Dana Stubblefield has been sentenced to 15 years to life in a Morgan Hill sexual assault that occurred at his home in 2015. [KTVU]
- Gap Inc. just revealed plans to pull its stores out of American shopping malls, closing 350 Gap and Banana Republic locations over the next three years. [CBS SF]
Photo: Lukewho2/Instagram