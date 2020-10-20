- A fire at a homeless encampment at 165 South Van Ness, south of Market Street in San Francisco, spread to a nearby commercial building on Monday evening. No injuries were reported. [CBS SF]
- San Mateo County is launching an eight-person enforcement team to enforce pandemic health rules and fine scofflaw businesses. One of those mentioned as a habitual violator is that Pacifica yoga studio we mentioned last week. [CBS SF]
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California won't be distributing any FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine until the state's own experts have reviewed and approved it. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's a private memorial service happening today at Oracle Park for the friends and family of fallen SF firefighter Jason Cortez. [ABC 7]
- A house fire in Oakland's Dimond District Monday night displaced two people. [CBS SF]
- Bay Area school districts are seeing plenty of absenteeism among distance learners in school, with only about 83 percent of high school kids attending virtual classes, on average, and the percentage goes down for foster youth. [KTVU]
- California's gig-worker law, AB5 — for which Newsom has already signed off on exceptions for writers, musicians, and photographers — could spell financial trouble for small theater companies who have to make performers and tech crews employees. [Chronicle]
- The eight-member Supreme Court was split on Monday in a decision about absentee ballot counting in Pennsylvania, suggesting that Amy Coney Barrett will become a deciding vote in such cases if and when she is confirmed. [New York Times]
- Gallup, which has polled Americans about the last 12 Supreme Court nominees and always found a majority in favor of seating the nominee, found that 51-percent of Americans are in favor of Barrett's nomination, with very few people undecided. [Gallup]
Photo: Jack Sooksan/Getty Images