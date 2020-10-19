- A Watsonville man was arrested in connection with the assault on Philip Anderson at Saturday's Proud Boys-affiliated "free speech rally." 35-year-old Adora Anderson was arrested by the SFPD in Oakland and booked on charges of mayhem and a hate crime assault. [CBS SF]
- The two victims in a pair of shootings in San Francisco on Friday have been identified. The victim in the first shooting, near the corner of Hunters Point Boulevard and Innes Avenue, has been identified as 49-year-old Sichards Malone; the second shooting victim in Visitacion Valley has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Atchan. [KRON4]
- Cash is pouring into CA House races where Democrats are looking competitive against Republicans. [Chronicle]
- A 7.5M earthquake hit Alaska today, prompting a tsunami warning for the southern Alaska coast. [ABC7]
- Berkeley city workers reportedly cleared 35 tons of debris from the Seabreeze encampment along I-80 on Sunday, but they say that was only half of the refuse — and the campers all remain. [Berkeleyside]
- State Senator Scott Wiener has an opinion piece in the New York Times today about how QAnon conspiracy fans all came after him online because of his bill to change sentencing laws for LGBTQ people in statutory rape cases. [New York Times]
- The Sunday street markets in the SoMa Pilipinas Cultural District relaunched on Sunday as daytime events. [Hoodline]
Photo: Ashim D'Silva