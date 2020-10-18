- Yesterday's clash between attendees of the "Free Speech Rally" (which was visited by some Proud Boys) and counter-protesters left several injured. Philip Anderson, one of the people responsible for organizing the event, had at least one tooth knocked out; several others have since been reported injured, including three SFPD officers. [Chronicle/ KRON4]
- Calls to make the Upper Great Highway forever free of cars are growing. The Great Highway Park Initiative, a public petition to see this stretch of the road become permanently car-free and improve the area's signage (and increase the number of trash cans), has already garnered more than 2,000 signatures. [Examiner]
- Alameda County's eviction moratorium is not exactly an easy one to navigate or understand — but this handy piece from Oaklandside can help steer you toward clarity. [Oaklandside]
- In more mountain lion-related news: one of the big cats was recently spotted in a San Mateo backyard. [ABC7]
- A 90-acre grass fire in Vacaville has been contained. [KTVU]
- The debate is still up in the air as to whether or not you should get a COVID-19 test if you're experiencing cold-like symptoms. [SFGate]
- If you're still trying to decide on how to fill out your CA ballot, this piece from The Bold Italic has aggregated some of the best voter guides currently out there. [The Bold Italic]
- Alas: it looks like we can add Kristie Ally’s name to the list of tone-deaf, Trump-supporting celebrities keen on seeing fascism run rampant in America. [The Hill]
Image: Getty Images via Nicolas McComber