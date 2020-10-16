- Two window washers had to be rescued in Walnut Creek early Friday morning after their scaffolding platform collapsed. A Contra Costa County Fire rescue crew safely lowered the men to safety. [KRON4]
- After shutting off power for about 41,000 customers, PG&E plans to have all power restored today. The majority of those without power are in Napa and Sonoma counties, and the lights should be back on by 10 p.m. Friday if not sooner. [KTVU]
- A triple shooting occurred in East Oakland Thursday night just one day after another triple shooting about a mile away. Following on an uptick in street violence in the city, one person died in the shooting at 89th and International and two were injured — two died in the shooting on Wednesday. [CBS SF]
- A vehicle collision and subsequent car fire was blocking several lanes of southbound 101 near Cesar Chavez Street this morning in SF. [KRON4]
- A nine-hour standoff involving a man barricaded inside a home in Newark on Thursday ended peacefully just before 6 p.m. [Bay City News]
- A poll found that more than 60 percent of parents in California are not yet comfortable with in-person classes in schools. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco currently has lower rates of COVID-19 than most of Europe. [SFGate]
- During his town-hall event last night, Joe Biden said that voters had a right to know where he stands on expanding the court before Election Day. [New York Times]
Photo: Con Fire PIO/Twitter