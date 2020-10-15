- The Napa County Sheriff's Department released body camera video showing a fatal officer-involved shooting of an unarmed man on October 5. The video shows the shooting victim, Juan Adrian Garcia, approach the officer's vehicle with an arm behind his back. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area bowlers and bowling alley owners are raising alarms that family-owned bowling alleys may not survive if they're not allowed to reopen soon. Under state regulations, a county has to be in the "orange" tier to allow bowling alleys to open at 25-percent capacity, but the three "orange" counties in the Bay Area are going by a stricter timetable. [CBS SF]
- Winds remain in the forecast tonight for the North Bay and East Bay hills, and fire risk remains high with thousands of residents still under a public-safety power shutoff. [Chronicle]
- The man found dead after an apparent motorcycle accident near the Panhandle on Wednesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Larry. [CBS SF]
- Mayor London Breed is calling on SF residents to get their flu shots. [Examiner]
- After she exchanged a few too many polite pleasantries with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Senator Lindsey Graham, Democrats are stewing and calling for Senator Dianne Feinstein to step aside. [Chronicle]
- YouTube joined Facebook and Twitter in cracking down on some QAnon content this week, saying it will ban videos related to the conspiracy theory that encourage violence. [Associated Press]
- Despite an aborted Broadway season, the Tony Award nominations were released on Thursday, and the Alanis Morissette-scored Jagged Little Pill scored the most with 15. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jason Moreno (as seen in Alamo Square)