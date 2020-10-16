‘Poling for the Polls’ puts a new spin on voter turnout efforts with a sexy Sunday livestream of buff boys and gripping girls working you to the polls.

We learned this week of drag queens’ voter turnout efforts to increase participation in the November 3, 2020 elections. Not to be outspun, the pole-dance community is also determined to ‘turn’ out a vote of their own. The Sunday event Poling for the Polls! (4 p.m. - 6 p.m.), put on by Berkeley pole and dance company Flux Vertical Theatre, aspires to “dramatically increase voter turn-out by changing the culture of Election Day to be about celebration and activation.”

“We hope to do so by using our art to inspire others in a fun entertaining way, to bring the joy to voting and turn our civic duty into a celebration not an obligation,”  Flux Vertical Theatre founders and producers Leah Marie and Mz. K tell SFist. “We hope this will encourage people to either go out to the polls or stay at home and vote. That's right, no needs for pants. Vote naked and watch the show! And remember, voting is sexy!”

The two-hour set of pole performances is quite obviously a livestream, with tickets at Red ($10), White ($20), and Blue ($30) price tiers. There is also an in-person VIP option for couples or groups of four, if you want to attend the event live in San Jose, and small personal bottles of champagne and gift bags will be involved. But you better believe that strict Santa Clara County mask and distance protocols will be in place for those upper-tier ticket holders.  

💥ARTIST TICKET DEETS💥 That's right, although POLING FOR THE POLLS is a *paid* event we are offering ARTISTS TICKETS to those that cannot afford one. We realize that the pandemic has put a lot of people out of work so if this is you, don't fret cause we got you covered! All we ask in return is that you SHARE the event on all your Social Media, VOTE & *ENJOY THE SHOW*!!! 💥ARTIST TICKET REQUEST FORM💥 Link in our BIO 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #unfuckamerica #polingforthepolls #polepollparty #standup #vote #poledancenation #bethechange #fluxverticaltheatre #votingissexy #useyourvoice #yourvoicematters #fuckthepatriarchy #polingatthepolls #takebacktheflag #votingishard #dancerswhovote

“Many of us are struggling with virtual tips trying to keep our art alive,” they tell us. “It is our goal, with this show, to continue to pay our performers what they deserve. Our VIP experience was created for this reason, as well as our 'pick your price' virtual ticket options.”

Happy Sunday Bumday world!!! POLING FOR THE POLLS is just 1 week away, who’s joining us?!?? 🇺🇸POLING FOR THE POLLS🇺🇸 *** VIRTUAL TICKET OPTIONS*** 🇺🇸 Red: $10 🇺🇸 White: $20 🇺🇸 Blue: $30 💥💥💥💥TICKET LINK IN OUR BIO💥💥💥💥 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸SHOW’S Oct 18th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸4pm PST🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pick your price! Please pick a virtual ticket option that makes sense for your current financial status. We are doing our best to pay our performers/crew an actual proper rate as opposed to just tips. We realize that this is a huge challenge as so many people are out of work so thank you in advance for helping us as we work to change the way Live Streams are currently being done during this pandemic. Now let's raise some money so we can support the arts AND the artists involved in this production! LIVE STREAMING: The Live Stream will be directly from our website. The link will be emailed directly to you within 48 hours prior to the show. So don't fret, we have your spot reserved! www.FluxVerticalTheatre.com #unfuckamerica #polingforthepolls #polepollparty #standup #vote #poledancenation #bethechange #fluxverticaltheatre #votingissexy #useyourvoice #yourvoicematters #fuckthepatriarchy #polingatthepolls #takebacktheflag #votingishard #dancerswhovote

There will be plenty of beef served on that pole too, as buff male pole dancers are included in the company’s mix. “Flux Vertical Theatre does our very best to make sure that all genders are represented and diversity is very important to us,” the producers say. ”We have a rotating cast of incredible dancers from all walks of life and we are very proud of this, and ‘Poling for the Polls’ is no different.”

It's time to meet your incredible cast!!!! 🇺🇸Mikal🇺🇸 Mikal 1st joined FVT as a volunteer kitten, since then he has been taking the Bay Area male pole dance scene by storm. He is known for his slinky powerful style & we cannot wait to see what @esemvalor has in store for us on Sunday! 🇺🇸POLING FOR THE POLLS🇺🇸 *** VIRTUAL TICKET OPTIONS*** 🇺🇸 Red: $10 🇺🇸 White: $20 🇺🇸 Blue: $30 💥💥💥💥TICKET LINK IN OUR BIO💥💥💥💥 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸SHOW’S Oct 18th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸4pm PST🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pick your price! Please pick a virtual ticket option that makes sense for your current financial status. We are doing our best to pay our performers/crew an actual proper rate as opposed to just tips. We realize that this is a huge challenge as so many people are out of work so thank you in advance for helping us as we work to change the way Live Streams are currently being done during this pandemic. Now let's raise some money so we can support the arts AND the artists involved in this production! LIVE STREAMING: The Live Stream will be directly from our website. The link will be emailed directly to you within 48 hours prior to the show. So don't fret, we have your spot reserved! www.FluxVerticalTheatre.com #unfuckamerica #polingforthepolls #polepollparty #standup #vote #poledancenation #bethechange #fluxverticaltheatre #votingissexy #useyourvoice #yourvoicematters #fuckthepatriarchy #polingatthepolls #takebacktheflag #votingishard #dancerswhovote

And so Mz.K and Leah Marie will be joined by Mikal (above), as well as Aurora Rose, Melody Grace, Reagan, and Sade Symone.

Happy Sunday Bumday world!!! POLING FOR THE POLLS is just 1 week away, who’s joining us?!?? We're excited to announce our VIP Packages for Poling At The Polls! We have 12 VIP in-person tickets left for this show. That's right, this is for you die hard fans that wanna see us LIVE & IN-PERSON!!!! We are taking every measure to keep this experience safe for everybody attending, please **READ MORE** to find out how... 🇺🇸💥VIP IN PERSON TICKET OPTIONS💥🇺🇸 Duet Party of 2: $200 Group Party of 4: $400 💥💥💥💥TICKET LINK IN OUR BIO💥💥💥💥 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸SHOW’S Oct 18th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸4pm PST🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Along with the in person LIVE experience, each VIP patron will receive 2 small personal bottles of Champagne and an Angel Cakes full size CupCake as well as a small gift bag! ((There will be a maximum of 16 VIP Guest Spots on site)) 🇺🇸VIP LOCATION: The event will take place in SAN JOSE, CA. VIP guests will be given the location along with more details within 48 hours of the event. 🇺🇸VIP MEDIA WAIVER: Upon purchase of VIP tickets, VIP guests understand that they may appear on the live stream. VIP guests will be required to sign a Media Waiver upon arrival. So make sure you comb your hair! 💥VIP COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS💥 All VIP Tickets must be purchased in advance. All VIP patrons *must comply* to our Covid Safety Guidelines as Social Distancing rules will be in effect. 💥NON COMPLIANCE WILL RESULT IN REFUSAL OF ENTRY OR AN ESCORT OFF THE PREMISES, NO QUESTIONS ASKED💥 🇺🇸 Guests are required to wear face coverings/masks at all times unless eating/drinking. 🇺🇸 Guests must maintain a 6 foot distance from other guests/tables. 🇺🇸 Guests must remain at their tables unless they are using the restroom. 🇺🇸 Guests are not permitted to congregate between tables, in directional pathways or anywhere else in the space. #unfuckamerica #polingforthepolls #polepollparty #standup #vote #poledancenation #bethechange #fluxverticaltheatre #votingissexy #useyourvoice #yourvoicematters #fuckthepatriarchy #polingatthepolls #takebacktheflag #votingishard #dancerswhovote

Do not expect a “strip show” here, the modern art of technical pole dancing combines rigorous agility with a creative flair for storytelling.

It's time to meet your incredible cast!!!! 🇺🇸Reagan🇺🇸 Reagan is joining us from the far off land of LA! Reagan most recently was on the cover of the @latimes as her & a group pf LA out-of-work performers/strippers have been on the path to "taking the power back" through their online @cyberclowngirlsshow. We are extremely lucky & honored to have @meganrippey join FVT & Poling For The Polls! 🇺🇸POLING FOR THE POLLS🇺🇸 *** VIRTUAL TICKET OPTIONS*** 🇺🇸 Red: $10 🇺🇸 White: $20 🇺🇸 Blue: $30 💥💥💥💥TICKET LINK IN OUR BIO💥💥💥💥 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸SHOW’S Oct 18th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸4pm PST🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pick your price! Please pick a virtual ticket option that makes sense for your current financial status. We are doing our best to pay our performers/crew an actual proper rate as opposed to just tips. We realize that this is a huge challenge as so many people are out of work so thank you in advance for helping us as we work to change the way Live Streams are currently being done during this pandemic. Now let's raise some money so we can support the arts AND the artists involved in this production! LIVE STREAMING: The Live Stream will be directly from our website. The link will be emailed directly to you within 48 hours prior to the show. So don't fret, we have your spot reserved! www.FluxVerticalTheatre.com #unfuckamerica #polingforthepolls #polepollparty #standup #vote #poledancenation #bethechange #fluxverticaltheatre #votingissexy #useyourvoice #yourvoicematters #fuckthepatriarchy #polingatthepolls #takebacktheflag #votingishard #dancerswhovote

“Pole dance has become a very exciting avenue of expression for the mainstream,” according to the producers. “It is not a new art but more and more people are adapting and learning from it. Anyone who touches a pole is a pole dancer, and it takes incredible amounts of strength, power, stamina and artistry to use this apparatus in your art or in your work.”

In other words, these poles have no margin of error.

Poling for the Polls is Sunday, October 18, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. PT, Live online, with limited in-person VIP seating available. Tickets Here.

Image: Flux Vertical Theatre