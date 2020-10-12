- The 47th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off happened in Half Moon Bay on Monday, and a horticulture teacher from Minnesota took home first prize for his 2,350-lb pumpkin. The prize money was over $16,000, and this was grower Travis Gienger's first time entering the contest, after driving his pumpkin 35 hours to compete. [CBS SF]
- Tuesday's Apple event is expected to include the unveiling of a smaller, 5.4-inch iPhone model, as well as the plus-sized iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G capability. The long awaited 5G iPhone appears to be part of the event dubbed "High Speed." [The Verge]
- The attempted carjacking suspect who was fatally shot by police following a pursuit on Saturday night in San Francisco has been identified as 21-year-old Cesar Vargas of Fairfield. [Examiner]
- A multi-car collision caused a traffic backup on the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge Monday afternoon, but the lanes have since reopened. [ABC7]
- At the multiple Bay Area clinics run by Mindful Health Solutions, patients who have not responded well to antidepressants are being offered treatment with psychedelics. [SF Business Times]
- A group of SF drag queens, as promised, hit the streets on Sunday to get out the vote as part of the state-sponsored Drag Out the Vote campaign. [ABC7]
- Hours after a driver plowed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, seriously injuring several people, a separate incident nearby involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian in a parking lot ended with the pedestrian's death. [KTVU]
Photo: JuicyLiuRealness/Instagram