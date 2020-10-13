- A huge amount of money is being spent to defeat San Francisco's Prop I — which doubles the amount of real estate transfer tax on properties over $10 million. Developers and others have raised over $4 million to try to defeat the new tax, far more than for any other local measure. [Chronicle]
- Kindergarten enrollment is down this year in multiple Bay Area school districts, largely because parents declined to enroll their kindergarteners in distance learning. Teachers say they're concerned that the kids won't be ready for first grade next year. [ABC 7]
- Firefighters in West Oakland extinguished a two-acre brush fire Monday night that broke out by a homeless encampment on Wood Street. [CBS SF]
- A 70-year-old woman in Oakland's Cleveland Heights neighborhood successfully fended off a sexual assault attempt by a man who approached her while she was gardening. [KRON4]
- During an Indigenous Peoples' Day rally at Mission San Rafael on Monday, protesters toppled a statue of Saint Junipero Serra. [KTVU]
- At a Monday press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom stressed the importance of contact tracing in the pandemic. [KRON4]
- Apple's latest fancy iPhone that will top $1,000 might be the toughest sell its had to date. [Mercury News]
- Santa Clara County restaurants are hoping that the state moves the county into the "orange" tier today, which would allow them to operate at 25-percent capacity indoors. [ABC7]
- The group of far-right-wing terrorists who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also talked about kidnapping Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. [Associated Press]
Photo: CastroCam.net