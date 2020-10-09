- 46 residents at a Santa Cruz County nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, more than half of the 95 who live there. 15 staff members have also tested positive, and nine people have died there to date, showing that the risk of such outbreaks still runs high. [Chronicle]
- Alameda County has reopened gyms and malls at limited capacity. [KRON4]
- Cannabis growers in Sonoma County who didn't lose entire crops in the Glass Fire now have to deal with ash and smoke taint just like grape growers. [ABC7]
- A Santa Rosa man just walked out of a Miami hospital after a shark attack that took a chunk of his leg. [KTVU]
- Mitch McConnell says he's been avoiding the White House since early August because of their poor coronavirus protocols. [KRON4]
- Clearly Biden has nothing to gain by giving his honest opinion about whether he and a Democrat-controlled Senate would try to pack the Supreme Court, but last year he suggested Democrats would "live to rue the day" if they did this. [Chronicle]
- Broadway shows have been suspended at least through next summer, and possibly until next fall. [ABC7]
- Brokers of private islands have been very busy during the pandemic explaining to the ultra-rich how complicated setting up a self-sufficient piece of isolated paradise really is. [New York Times]
- The UN World Food Program has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. [Associated Press]
Photo: Matthew Ronder-Seid