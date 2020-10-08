- A 31-year-old Concord man died after jumping from a freeway overpass while trying to run from Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies. The man's death followed a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening and subsequent chase of the man's vehicle on multiple highways and surface streets. [Bay City News]
- A stolen car allegedly used as a getaway vehicle in a smash-and-grab jewelry store burglary early Thursday morning was detected by the license-plate camera system in Sausalito. Sausalito police, Marin County sheriff’s deputies, and CHP officers tried to pull the car over, and the male driver fled into some nearby woods and was not found following a search. [CBS SF]
- Confirming that a lot of people fled San Francisco during the pandemic, sales tax revenue from April to June was over 40-percent lower than the same period in 2019 — one of the worst declines in the state. [Chronicle]
- More public-safety power shutoffs may be in store on Sunday and Monday for parts of the Sierra foothills and northeastern California due to weather concerns. [Chronicle]
- State Senator Scott Wiener has just announced a new push for safe-injection sites. [Examiner]
- United and American Airlines are furloughing 32,000 employees in the absence of federal bailout funds. [KRON4]
- Joe Biden will be participating in a live town hall in Philadelphia on October 15 in lieu of a debate, now that Trump rejected an offer of a virtual debate. [ABC7]
- The Oakland A's season has ended after being swept in the playoffs by the Houston Astros. [Chronicle]
Photo: Darwin Bell