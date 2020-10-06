Facebook manned up and actually took down a post that Trump put up on Tuesday in which he, egregiously and falsely, claimed that COVID is less lethal than the flu. Twitter buried that particular message behind a warning, but they actually froze Trump's account after he posted the email address of a New York Post reporter.

Trump has continued to downplay his own COVID infection, which he very much is still experiencing and may still take another turn, and on Tuesday he posted a message saying that the flu is deadlier than the coronavirus. And, as CNN reports, Facebook decided to delete something he wrote for reasons of public health and safety.

In actual fact, as CNN noted, more people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. this year than those who died of the flu in all of the last five flu seasons combined.

Previously, Twitter and Facebook removed a post by Trump in which he claimed that children are "almost immune" to COVID.

Twitter temporarily shut down Trump's account late Monday, as the New York Daily News reports, after Trump publicly posted a columnist's email address. As Business Insider reports, Trump bizarrely posted the address of Miranda Devine, a columnist who Trump now loves because she's bought into all his and his supporters' batshit rantings about the coronavirus. Devine wrote something Monday about how "bravely" the president had faced his infection. And then on Tuesday, as the Daily Beast notes, Devine wrote about how we should blame "selfish old people" for fearing the virus and keeping young people from living their lives.

In other, more sane news, oddly also reported by the New York Post, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday that the president may "look fine" but his infection could soon go "into reversal."

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images