- President Trump is pushing for a discharge today from Walter Reed Medical Center, after doctors said he could potentially be cleared to continue his treatment at the White House. This comes after a weekend of confusion over the seriousness of his condition and reports that his blood-oxygen levels dropped twice. [Associated Press]
- UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter — along with others — has called Trump's motorcade trip to wave to supporters on Sunday "massively irresponsible." But what do we expect? [Chronicle]
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who just this morning was touting how soon Trump will be released from the hospital, has now herself tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for two weeks. [Mercury News]
- The family of Oscar Grant is holding a news conference today to push the district attorney to reopen the 2009 shooting case following an independent report that points to former BART officer Anthony Pirone hitting Grant in the head and kneeing him, and setting in motion the events that led to his death. [KTVU]
- The wildfire tally crossed 4 million acres on Sunday, as the Glass Fire in the North Bay reached greater containment. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police are looking for a 19-year-old Berkeley student, Sydney West, who went missing last week after her last known location was at Crissy Field. [KTVU]
- Senator Kamala Harris faces some intense pressure and double standards regarding her behavior at the upcoming vice-presidential debate. [Mercury News]
- After Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin all tested positive for COVID, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would not meet has scheduled this week. [New York Times]
- It's your last chance to submit a claim in the Apple class-action suit over slowed-down iPhones — the deadline is Tuesday. [KRON4]
Photo: January 2009 photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images