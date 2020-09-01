Amid a year of postponements and cancellations, it was sort-of relieving news when organizers of the 2020 Folsom Street Fair announced in April that this year’s happening would morph into an entirely digital event — one which will now be hosted by author-actor-comedian-extraordinaire Margaret Cho.

Folsom Street Fair — the unapologetic lovefest for all things kink, leather making, and sexual escapism that some 400,000 fetish enthusiasts flock to every year — will be held for the first time ever as a completely online experience for 2020, just like all other "related events'' produced by Folsom Street Events (FSE) this calendar year. Admittedly, some (including myself) scratched their heads at the pivot; it seems like an almost insurmountable task to move a festival that’s rooted in body contact and real-life connections… online.

Nevertheless, the announcement this week that beloved comedian and longtime LGBTQ rights activist Margaret Cho, alongside cabaret and burlesque notable Alotta Boutté and former Mr. San Francisco Leather winner Lance Holman, will be hosting the digital shindig on September 27 is a welcomed update.

We've already received so much great content, but we are thirsty and want more so we've extended the deadline! Submit to us by Wednesday, September 2nd to be featured during the 2020 Virtual Folsom Street Fair!



Though a scroll through FSE’s dedicated page to Folsom Street Fair reads ambiguously as to what the late-September Sunday will encompass, knowing that Cho — who, per a 2017 Rolling Stone’s feature remains “the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBT activist younger comics continue to look up to” — is set to entertain the masses offers promise. FSE is also still actively accepting filmed media content (kink talents, like-related short films, product and activity demonstrations, performances, etc.) to feature as part of the day-long program; the deadline to submit works is Wednesday, September 2 at 5 p.m. PST.

Currently, FSE will continue to ask for a “$15 donation at the ‘fair gates’” to support the non-profit organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping event organizers secure the funds that’ll allow them to return to the streets — post-pandemic. Those who are in the financial position to do so can join any one of their Patreon tiers and will enjoy baskets and bouquets of niceties (think assortments of “cleaners,” NSFW merch, and exclusive media content), with those subscription fees going straight toward supporting the FSE.

For more information on how to submit media to be featured as part of the 2020 Folsom Street Fair’s digital program, click here. More details, including streaming information and specific display times, are expected to be released soon.

