- PG&E is saying that no power shutoffs will be necessary in the Bay Area during Saturday's wind event. High wind gusts are expected in the Sierra foothills, and power will be shut off for about 21,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba counties. [Chronicle]
- Federal forecasters now say that two fire tornadoes — one that whipped up winds of over 125 mph — erupted within the Creek Fire on September 5. The situation led to the emergency helicopter evacuation of 200 people at Mammoth Pool. [CBS SF/CNN]
- A spark from landscaping work caused a small vegetation fire Thursday afternoon in an area of Santa Rosa that burned in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, freaking out the neighborhood, but it was quickly contained. "I found one elderly neighbor in her backyard with the garden hose in her hand, weeping and crying," one resident said. [KTVU]
- SF Mayor London Breed on Thursday pledged $28.5 million to the city's Latinx community for more coronavirus testing, food support, and more. [Chronicle]
- Healthcare advocates say that the availability of COVID rapid tests for travelers at SFO is an example of socio-economic disparity in this pandemic, and such tests should be made available in hard-hit areas like Oakland's Fruitvale as well. [ABC 7]
- Some restaurants in the South Bay say that people are calling in anonymous, bogus complaints about virus-related public health violations, perhaps just out of spite. [CBS SF]
- A Petaluma businessman and patriarch was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while he was taking out the trash on Tuesday night. [KRON4]
- As part of a climate change action plan, the Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission is considering requiring major companies allow a majority of their employees to work from home. [KRON4]
