- The air quality in San Francisco is showing a slight improvement today, moving into "orange" territory, with some patches of blue sky. The AQI was 114 Tuesday morning, or "unhealthy for sensitive groups," and things should slowly be improving with the smoke over the next three days. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]
- BART's $1.2 billion grant from the Federal Transit Administration, originally announced back in June, has cleared its mandated congressional review. It will now go toward a 10+-year project aimed at increasing train capacity through the Transbay Tube from 22 to 30 trains per hour. [BART]
- The deYoung Museum just announced it will reopen to the public on September 25, with members allowed in on September 22. The Asian Art Museum also announced it will open on October 3. [Chronicle]
- Four CHP officers who were likely exposed to fentanyl during a Golden Gate Bridge crash investigation on Sunday are out of the hospital. [CBS SF]
- One person is dead and another wounded in what police say was a gang-related shooting in Santa Rosa Monday night. [CBS SF]
- A Stanford doctor says that breathing the air outside right for any extended period of time is equivalent to smoking eight cigarettes. [ABC 7]
- People receiving the extra $300 in unemployment benefits will now get to receive them for an extra six weeks. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco-based real estate tech unicorn Opendoor is merging with a Palo Alto-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in order to go public. [SF Business Times]
- Retired Warriors player Shaun Livingston is returning to work in team's front office. [KRON4]
Photo: SFmeteorologist/Twitter