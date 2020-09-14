- The 30th consecutive Spare the Air day has been announced, marking the latest in this record-setting, bad-air month. The air quality district says it's likely to keep the alert in effect all week. [Bay City News]
- After Trump's latest climate change denials today in California, Biden calls him a "climate arsonist." It was the latest escalation in the war of words over science and not-science that makes Republicans feel better. [New York Times]
- There's a movement afoot to locate a new football team in Oakland, and to make sure it is at least partly Black-owned. This would make Oakland home to the country's only Black-owned NFL team. [CBS SF]
- SF society figure and arts patron for five decades, Ann Getty, has died at the age of 79. The wife of eccentric composer and oil heir Gordon Getty for 55 years, Mrs. Getty was rushed to the hospital in San Francisco Sunday night and died shortly thereafter — Mr. Getty said the cause was a heart attack. [Chronicle / Associated Press]
- Here's the tour of her Pacific Heights home that Ann Getty gave to Harpers Bazaar in 2012.
- As gyms and barbershops reopened today in SF for the first time since March, the Chronicle went around and talked to some patrons and business owners. [Chronicle]
- AC Transit in the East Bay announced Monday that they are handing out free face masks and hand sanitizer to passengers. [CBS SF]
- A bar owner in Pittsburg who already had her liquor license suspended has been charged with violating the county health order and opening the bar for customers, indoors, back in June. [CBS SF]
- On Wednesday, Contra Costa County will allow haircuts and waxing to happen outdoors, and race tracks and card rooms can reopen as well. [ABC7]
- Tomorrow, Tuesday, we may see some other Bay Area counties move out of the "purple" tier for reopening, but maybe not. [SFGate]
- Take this with a grain of salt, but the CDC conducted a small-scale study across ten states with differing restrictions around dining and mask-wearing, and found that about half of COVID-infected people reported dining out at a restaurant in the week prior to showing symptoms. [Eater]
Top image: Ann Getty, Gordon Getty, director/choreographer Rob Marshall and Jeanette Etheridge attend the special screening of "Chicago" hosted by actress Sharon Stone at the Delancey Street Theater on January 24, 2003 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thomas J. Gibbons/Getty Images)