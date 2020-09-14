- Today's the day that ticketing and towing resumes for San Francisco's 31 Residential Parking Permit (RPP) areas, following the resumption of meter and street-cleaning enforcement earlier in the summer. So if you've been getting away with street parking in one of these areas requiring a lettered sticker, the free ride ends now. [Hoodline]
- Also, today's the day you can start getting massages and haircuts indoors again in SF. Barring another scary uptick in COVID cases, SF is moving forward with reopening today allowing gyms to reopen at limited capacity, as well as nail salons, hair salons, hotels, Airbnbs, and massage studios. [ABC7]
- Trump held another mostly mask-free rally over the weekend, this time hosting hundreds indoors at a Nevada manufacturing plant. The governor blasted the event as "shameful" and "irresponsible." [Washington Post]
- A 30-year-old father of four was shot while at a gas station in Vallejo on Sunday night, possibly while using the ATM. [KTVU]
- Activists say that sweeps of homeless camps in the South Bay are continuing despite a supposed moratorium during the pandemic. [Mercury News]
- A systemwide computer glitch shut down all BART service for several hours Sunday morning, and partial service resumed to the East Bay beginning around noon before full restoration later in the day. [Bay City News]
- Berkeley is considering a $100 fine for people flouting mask rules. [Berkeleyside]
- Besides the collapsed Pinterest deal, much of the planned 230-acre redevelopment of SoMa as a tech hub stands in jeopardy due to the pandemic and recession. [Chronicle]
- The Cardinals beat the 49ers during a smoky season opener at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. [CBS SF]
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images