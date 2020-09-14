President Trump is in California today following a week of campaigning in Nevada, making his first in-person trip to his least favorite state in a year. He'll be doing his best to seem presidential and look like he cares as he meets with state leaders in Sacramento about the wildfire response, and Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to do his best not to spit in his face.

The stop in California has been planned for at least a couple of days, and he's expected to be meeting with a small group due to coronavirus concerns, including Newsom, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Republican Congressmen Doug Lamalfa — in whose NorCal district the North Complex fires are currently burning, outside Oroville. Lord knows he will probably bring up "raking" and forest management again, like he did when he begrudgingly visited Paradise following the Camp Fire in late 2018.

As KRON4 reports, the Monday morning gathering is taking place at Sacramento's McLlellan Park, which has become a command center for state fire and emergency management officials. Per the Sacramento Bee, also in attendance will be the Republican sheriff of Fresno County, Margaret Mims, who is reportedly participating as a law enforcement expert a roundtable with other officials.

Governor Newsom and Congressman Lamalfa exchanged some words in the public sphere over the weekend, as the Bee notes, with Newsom decrying the fact that "We’re experiencing what so many people predicted decades ago... I’m exhausted that we have to continue to debate this issue." Lamalfa countered in a press release that his number-one priority was extinguishing the fires and getting people home, and that the region didn't need "a lecture." He added, "The President has extended his support to alleviate our suffering. Mr. Governor, what are you doing?"

Despite publicly bickering with Trump on many occasions on social media, Newsom has said that he and the president have worked well together in emergencies like this one.

Trump is expected to be greeted by protesters at McLlellan park, and the Sacramento Democratic Party put out word that they are hosting a rally there Monday morning.

On Sunday, Trump held an indoor rally at a manufacturing plant in Henderson, Nevada that was denounced by the state's governor as "reckless" and "shameful." On Saturday in Nevada, per CNN, Trump once again used his repetitive rhetorical prowess to deny the issue of climate change and say, "I spoke to the folks in Oregon, Washington they're really -- they've never had anything like this. But you know it is about forest management. Please remember the words — very simple — forest management. Please remember. It's about forest management. And other things, but forest management."

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be talking about the wildfires during a campaign stop in his home state of Delaware today, as CNN reports. But Biden will use the wildfires to discuss the immediate threats of climate change, and the need to "create good-paying, union jobs to build more resilient infrastructure."

Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikimedia