- Over 200 people that we're trapped by the fast-growing Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest were rescued by helicopter Saturday. The 36,000-acre blaze ignited Friday in Northern California and suddenly cornered at least 224 people — the majority near the Mammoth Pool Reservoir — that needed to be evacuated via helicopter; the Creek Fire is 0 percent contained. [CNN/ CAL FIRE]
- As smoke continues to fill our skies, the Bay Area's Spare the Air Alert is now extended through Labor Day. The alert, which bans the burning of wood and other solid fuel both indoors and outdoors, is the 20th and 21st consecutive alerts issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District — breaking the previous record. [KRON4]
- Speaking of alerts: both an Excessive Heat Warning and Flex Alert are in effect through the long weekend. The National Weather Service has prolonged the Bay Area's Excessive Heat Warning into Monday afternoon; the California Independent System Operator has also now issued a statewide Flex Alert starting Saturday and lasting through Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
🚨🥵Dangerous heat is still on track to impact much of California. Santa Cruz Coast and Bay Shoreline remain in a Heat Advisory on Saturday, but have been upgraded to Excessive Heat Warning Sunday/Monday. #cawx #caheat pic.twitter.com/laUWUKBfgV— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 5, 2020
- The Carnaval team and the Latino Task Force started a two-day Carnaval celebration Saturday that focused offering COVID-19 testing, wellness advice, and sustenance for the Latino community — and there was, of course, some music and dancing for levity. [Mission Local]
- West Oakland's Horn BBQ — after a deluge of hiccups and situational problems — is finally open. [Eater SF]
- Yesterday's Trans March in Oakland was as bright as it was a celebration of authenticity; Oakland Pride continues into this weekend with the city's premier drag festival, Oaklash Drag Festival, slated to start at 6 p.m. today. [Oaklandside / Oaklandpride.org]
- The Lafayette woman who died in a fatal Concord hit-and-run Saturday morning has been identified as one 35-year-old Shelly Stevens. [KPIX]
- And looks like a Blue Wave really did come roaring in... near, of all places, Austin, Texas Saturday when at least four Trump-sign-touting boats sank during a Trump boat parade that took place on Lake Travis. [CBS]
Image: Vojtech Bruzek