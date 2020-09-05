When Dolores's social distancing circles debuted, they were the butt of countless jokes — but their ingenuity is undeniable. This month, SF Parks Alliance is putting a light-hearted spin on those chalked circles as part of a new fundraising drive to show appreciation for our city's green spaces.

San Francisco's home to well over 150 parks, making the city one of the most accessible in the nation for residents to find a green space near their domicile. And as a collective, San Franciscans are well known for doting on their local parks; SF Parks Alliance's newest campaign that celebrates the "love and gratitude for our Parks'' is an ode (and fundraising pull) to said affection.

We’re thrilled to announce the #HeartYourParks campaign! For the month of September, you can find hearts in parks across San Francisco 💛🌳🤩 ~ Show some love by sharing why you #HeartYourParks below, or making a donation at https://t.co/ERiFGsyC6E pic.twitter.com/AvTyk504Qc — SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) September 3, 2020

"While the past few months have changed our lives in many ways, they have also proved one thing undeniably: your parks are essential," read a release from SF Parks Alliance on the campaign, adding that amid the pandemic our local parks have become more than a mental health balm and social outlet – they've grown into "our schools, our gyms, our refuges, and communal backyard."

The local non-profit raises a critical amount during its annual San Francisco parks gala — which was shuttered earlier this year. In a time when we need our parks the most, they also need our support, as well.

To both help with social distancing and garner much-needed financial support for SF's parks, the SF Parks Alliance is painting hearts with white chalk at popular neighborhood parks — including Dolores, the lawn in front of the Conservatory of Flowers, McLaren Park, and others — as part of their "Heart Your Parks" campaign.

“It’s been amazing to see this visceral love for our parks, but 85 percent of nonprofits are not expected to end this year in the black," says Drew Becher, CEO of SF Parks Alliance, to SFGATE, reminding the populous that nonprofits are reeling in mass and most aren't going to come out of the fiscal year profitable... or financially solvent.

"As a nonprofit, we see this campaign as providing an opportunity for people to give back a little love to their parks while bringing smiles to park-goers' faces,” ​ Becher adds.

To contribute to the campaign, visit sfparksalliance.org/campaign/heart-your-parks where you can choose to donate from one of a dozen eight tiers, spanning the gamut of donations. A "Park Supporter" would donate $25, while a whopping $5K donation to the campaign cements the giver as a "Park Luminary"; donors who give $50 or greater will receive a custom "Heart Your Parks" bandanna. Every contribution during the campaign will be matched up to $50K by the Party for the Parks Event Committee and the SF Parks Alliance Board of Directors.

On social media, show your love for SF Park’s by hashtagging pictures of the social distancing hearts with #HeartYourParks.

For more information on the SF Parks Alliance, as well as locations to over 350 green spaces served by the nonprofit, visit sanfranciscoparksalliance.org.

