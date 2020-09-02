- Facebook and Twitter say that they've suspended accounts and pages being used by a Russian "troll factory" that had recruited "unwitting" freelance journalists to write left-leaning content. The companies say they were alerted to the network of accounts by the FBI. [Associated Press]
- United Airlines is saying it will only lay off 16,000 workers, down from an earlier announced estimate of 36,000. The reduction was possible because thousands of workers accepted buyouts or early retirement, and others are taking leave for 13 months. [Associated Press]
- Governor Newsom went to Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Tuesday to assess the fire damage there. [KRON4]
- A Spare the Air alert has been extended through Thursday this week, and it's the longest single stretch of these alerts (since Aug. 14) that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has ever issued. [Chronicle]
- The city of Pacifica is closing all its beaches over Labor Day Weekend to deter crowds. [KRON4]
- California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who represents Oakland and Berkeley, is making news because she brought her newborn infant with her to cast votes on the Assembly floor after being denied the ability to vote by proxy. [Berkeleyside]
- A report by the city’s Budget and Legislative Analyst recorded over 100,000 incidents of city employees speeding in the city while driving city-owned vehicles. [Chronicle]
- Democrats' doomsday scenario for election night is that Trump pulls ahead with early results from swing states and declares victory before mail-in ballots are all counted. [New York Times]
- Carole Baskin, of Tiger King fame, is going to be on Dancing With the Stars. [ABC7]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images