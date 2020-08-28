In another weird twist in the realm of current wildfire stories around the Bay Area, firefighters doing "mop-up" work around the Boulder Creek Country Club in Santa Cruz County discovered an undetonated pipe bomb sitting in a tool box, along with other explosives.

A fire crew was in the area of the country club on Thursday night, as KPIX reports, putting out spot fires, when they came across what appeared to be a pipe bomb sitting in an abandoned tool box.

"It started with firefighters doing mop-up work and putting out spot fire in the Boulder Creek Country Club area (in the 100 block of Lake Drive),” said Santa Cruz County Deputy Sheriff Chris Clark in a Friday morning news conference. "In doing that, they ended up noticing a toolbox that was open. They looked down and found what appeared to be a pipe bomb." The firefighters reportedly backed away immediately and called in the Sheriff's Office, which then called in the bomb squad to safely detonate the device, which was apparently live.

Other explosives were allegedly found as well.

An investigation is underway, and as KSBW reports, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant Thursday night in connection with the pipe bomb.

The case recalls the bizarre and scary incident involving Boogaloo enthusiast and active Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo, who was driving a van around the area of Ben Lomond, near Boulder Creek, allegedly stocked with explosives and weaponry in early June. After a neighbor called it in, two Santa Cruz sheriff's deputies went to investigate and were allegedly ambushed by Carrillo, leaving one of the deputies dead.

In better news, Deputy Sheriff Clark reported this morning that as residents were beginning to repopulate parts of the county that were evacuated yesterday, the sheriff's office has received no reports of burglaries so far.

And the missing persons list in the CZU Lightning Complex fires has come down to just one person, after three missing people were located on Thursday.

Photo: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office