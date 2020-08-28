- Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart announced late Thursday that an arrest had been made in the case of the firefighter whose wallet was stolen last week out of his car, and his bank account drained. 37-year-old Brian Lee Johnson reportedly confessed to the crime and apologized to the firefighter in a written note. [ABC7 / KTVU]
- The number of San Franciscans filing new unemployment claims ticked up 3.5 percent last month. [Socketsite]
- San Francisco public health officials were apparently warned eight years ago that a method they were using to scan for radioactive material in the soil at Hunters Point and on Treasure Island, by helicopter, was not sensitive enough to detect anything. [Chronicle]
- The Foster Farms chicken processing plant in Livingston, in Merced County, has been shut down after a COVID outbreak has infected 358 workers, and killed eight of them. [ABC 30 / LA Times]
- The City of Oakland is nearing a deal to transform a former California College of the Arts dormitory into transitional and affordable housing. [ABC7]
- Protesters swarmed Senator Rand Paul in D.C. last night demanding that he acknowledge the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville police. [Associated Press]
- The Commitment March happens today in D.C., in which Black Lives Matter and social justice activists seek to rekindle and commemorate the spirit of MLK's 1963 march and "I Have a Dream" speech. [New York Times]
- Attorneys for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen seen on widely circulated footage shooting three people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night, appeared at a hearing in Illinois Friday to postpone to his extradition to Wisconsin. [ABC7]
- The death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to six. [ABC7]
- Insanely, Trump had a crowd of 1,500 packed onto the White House's South Lawn for his RNC speech last night, most of them not wearing masks, with no distancing whatsoever. [KTVU]
- The Giants were shut out for the first and second times in this abbreviated season, losing to the Dodgers 7-0 and 2-0 in a double-header at Oracle Park on Thursday. [Chronicle]
