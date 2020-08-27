- City labor unions balked at Mayor London Breed trying to balance the city budget by making them defer raises, and now Breed is balking at a Board of Supervisors proposal to use $59 million of the city's reserves to fund some of these raises. The board's Budget and Appropriations Committee agreed around 2 a.m. this morning to raid the reserves to fund 3-percent raises, as well as to give $22 million to a nonprofit worker emergency relief fund and other causes. [Chronicle]
- A day after his other alleged crime was referenced during Mike Pence's RNC speech, suspected Boogaloo-affiliated shooter Steven Carrillo pleaded not guilty to killing a Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy. Carrillo appeared before a judge at Alameda County’s East County Hall of Justice due to the fires currently threatening Santa Cruz County. [Mercury News]
- The San Leandro Unified School District says it stepping up online security after one of its teachers' virtual classes was Zoom-bombed this week with lewd material and obscenities. [Chronicle]
- A Los Angeles teacher has had to flee her home and endure hundreds of death threats after a photo of her wearing an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt during an online class circulated on right-wing social media. [LA Times]
- Oakland business owners say they continue to support the Black Lives Matter cause despite last night's vandalism. [CBS SF]
- Anonymous bomb and shooting threats were made against 13 schools in Fremont on Wednesday night, which was impacting school instruction today despite the fact that no on-site classes are taking place. [CBS SF]
- As it has since early June, the front of Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill is lighting up with public-art projects supporting social justice. [7x7]
- Gap Inc. just reported a quarterly loss per share of 17 cents, with overall losses of $62 million — an improvement over the first quarter, and the company touted a huge uptick in online sales. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Rich Hay