- A new study from Forbes Advisor has ranked Oakland as the worst city in the country to drive in. San Francisco came in at #3! [KRON4]
- An Oakland McDonald's was shut down by the health department last week over a dead rodent and rodent droppings found on the premises. Employees at the McDonald's went on strike Thursday over the rodent infestation. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- The SFMTA is looking to add a 25-cent fare increase on Muni next year, as well as another 10-cent hike the year after that. [SFMTA]
- Former Twitter CEO and co-founder and current Block CEO Jack Dorsey has left the board of Bluesky, the open-source social media platform that he helped get off the ground. [TechCrunch]
- Three traveling surfers, one American and two Australian brothers, were found dead in a well in Baja California after they were apparently robbed for their truck tires. [Associated Press]
- The SFFD apologized for tweeting out a false rule that bicyclists have to ride single-file on city streets. [Streetsblog]
- Local pizza champion Tony Gemignani has just put out a new cookbook, The Pursuit of Pizza. [ABC 7]
- A recently renovated beachfront home in Bolinas with a mosaic-tiled, guitar-shaped pool that once belonged to Paul Kanter and Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane fame has hit the market for $15 million. [Chronicle]
