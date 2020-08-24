- Cal Fire spokesperson Paul Lowenthal says that Sonoma really "dodged a bullet" with wind and possible lightning predicted last night into today that never came. He says the containment numbers on the Walbridge and other fires should hopefully rise in the next day or two. [ABC7]
- Similar to what happened during 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California, there are not enough firefighters available as part of the state's mutual aid system to fully attack the blazes. [Chronicle]
- The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the remains of Christie Wilson, who went missing and was presumed dead in 2005, have finally been found on property where her convicted killer, Mario Garcia, once lived. [KRON4]
- 200 state and regional parks are closed due to the wildfires, marking the largest such closure in regional history. [Chronicle]
- A sideshow, full of screeches and donuts, went down at 24th and Bryant in SF early Sunday morning. [Mission Local]
- DoorDash is reportedly preparing for a November IPO. [SF Business Times]
- Due to the pandemic, KFC is retiring its "Finger Lickin' Good" tagline. [KRON4]
- The governor of Wisconsin has called in the National Guard to help quell violent protests that have broken out following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. [KTVU]
- New York's attorney general has filed court papers seeking to compel the Trump Organization and Eric Trump to turn over documents in an investigation into whether the Trump's falsely inflated the value of assets to get tax benefits and loans. [NBC Bay Area]
