- Most of the ancient redwoods in Big Basin Redwoods State Park appear to have survived the CZU Complex fires. An Associated Press reporter and photographer hiked into the park on Monday and found that many of the trees, including one named Mother of the Forest, withstood the blaze, as redwoods often do. [Associated Press]
- Alameda County is allowing hair salons, nail salons, swimming pools, and massage parlors to reopen with only outdoor services. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Independent Fitness Studio Coalition, along with owners of tattoo parlors, entertainment venues, and salons, are staging a protest at City Hall today to demand a clear timeline for reopening. [SF Business Times]
- A controversial 315-unit housing development in Lafayette finally got its approvals from the city council after 10 years of back-and-forth. [SF Business Times]
- Bay Area residents fleeing the coronavirus are pushing up home prices around Lake Tahoe. [Chronicle]
- The FBI is helping investigate the disappearance of a Los Angeles man, a firefighter, who drove to the coastal Mexican town of Rosarito last week to check on his Airbnb property and hasn't been heard from since. [KRON4]
- Former Mrs. Gavin Newsom, Kimberly Guilfoyle, now a Fox News host and Don Jr.'s girlfriend, gave a bizarre-ass speech at the RNC last night. [ABC7]
- And so did that batshit St. Louis couple, Mark and Patty McCloskey, who waved their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters for no reason. [Associated Press]
Photo: Spencer Backman