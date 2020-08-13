Wednesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man was shot near Fourth and Mission streets — a particularly busy part of downtown SF — in SoMa. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, passing away yesterday evening.

Per the Chronicle, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) responded to a scene in SoMa yesterday around 3:27 p.m. where the victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound; they were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, that same day and despite the efforts of present medical staff, the individual later died from what proved to be a life-ending bullet wound.

He has since been identified, per the Chronicle, as Frank Beltran of San Francisco.

Upon arriving at the scene, on-site SFPD officers also immediately sealed off the Fifth and Mission parking garage — the city's largest parking structure — to carry out an all-encompassing, floor-to-floor search for a suspect or any left evidence.

SFPD did, in fact, apprehend a suspect who has been identified as 23-year-old Jose Alvarez, who was booked on suspicion of murder and other charges.

Though crime is still down, overall, across the Bay Area since the pandemic began, 2020 is proving to be a year marked by homicides in San Francisco — perhaps more so than last year, which was a historic low for SF. Assuming that this shooting is classified as a homicide, it would be the 26th one this year; the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Anton Ibrahim Bajjalieh on Tuesday morning inside the lobby of UCSF’s Ambulatory Care Center was the most recent in SF.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD’s anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

