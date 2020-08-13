- Alcatraz is reopening next week, but tours will be limited to outdoor areas only. The ferries will also be running at limited capacity to ensure distancing — and watch out for falcons if you go! [KRON4]
- The SoMa home that belonged to a man brutally murdered in 2018 — and whose killer has still not been found — is apparently being occupied by squatters. Brian Egg's home has changed hands and is a development site, but neighbors are complaining of shady behavior, and a bonfire in the yard. [Bay Area Reporter]
- Once again we have COVID fears being publicized about potentially crowded beaches during a weekend heatwave. [Chronicle]
- A Flex Alert has been issued for Friday asking power customers to limit their use of power — and air conditioning — as much as possible so as not to strain the grid. [KTVU]
- Stanford is saying that first-years, sophomores, and transfer students will not be allowed to live in on-campus housing this fall. [KRON4]
- Stanford just released new rules around sexual assault allegations, and they're drawing fire from students and professors alike — in part because they no longer say that "affirmative consent" is necessary. [Chronicle]
- Westbound 580 was severely backed up today following a tractor fire and fuel spill near Livermore. [KRON4]
- The Lake Fire north of L.A. has grown to 16.5 square miles and is threatening as many as 5,500 structures. [KABC]
- PG&E is promising that planned power outages this fall will go more smoothly. [CBS SF]
Photo: Rodrigo Soares