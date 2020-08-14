- The Times delves into Biden's process for selecting his running mate, and how his choice of Kamala Harris was "both pragmatic and personal." The piece reveals that Elizabeth Warren did remain one of four "finalists" in Biden's decision-making process. [New York Times]
- Furloughed Oracle Park food-service workers are picketing outside the A's-Giants game today. The workers say they want the Giants organization to come to the table in negotiations between their union and Bon Appetit, the catering subcontractor they work for at the park, to help with pandemic relief. [Chronicle]
- A 10-year-old Yemeni girl, who had been living with her family in San Francisco and was just stranded in Cairo for a month due to Trump's various travel bans, was reunited with her family at SFO last night. [KTVU]
- With a heatwave blanketing the region this weekend, firefighters in Sonoma County are advising against clearing brush with weed-whackers, because of the possibility of a spark that could ignite a brush fire. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County is launching a new and ambitious plan to end homelessness in the county, which includes housing 20,000 people. [CBS SF]
- New CDC guidance suggests that people who have had COVID-19 are only definitively safe from another infection for three months, though the final verdict is still out on this. [New York Times]
- In an update on the story about Epic Games taking a stand against the app stores with Fortnite, Google has now also dropped the game, and Epic has filed suit against both Apple and Google. [ABC7 / New York Times]
