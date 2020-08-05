- A potentially lethal standoff with an armed suspect ended without injuries early this morning at the San Jose Main Jail. The suspect, 40-year-old Joseph Castro, had gotten ahold of a gun while handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle, and fired shots at an officer while they were in the sally port of the jail garage. [Mercury News]
- The death toll following a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday has grown to at least 100 people. [Associated Press]
- The daughter of a San Quentin inmate up for parole who is dying of COVID-19 complications must make the difficult decision whether to remove his life support. [KRON4]
- Human remains that were found by the side of the road in San Bruno on July 21, inside a yellow construction bag, have been identified as those of 37-year-old Dustin Earle Schneider of Vallejo. [KRON4]
- Oakland-based Clorox is saying its disinfecting wipes won't be fully restocked until next year. [KRON4]
- Marin County is holding an "online learning session" today on the history of Sir Francis Drake, in order to discuss changing the name of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. [CBS SF]
- A group of hair and nail salon owners in the Dublin/Pleasanton area are apparently planning to defy county health orders and reopen. [CBS SF]
- Hotel owners in San Francisco are pushing back on a proposed ordinance that would make new emergency cleaning procedures permanent. [SF Business Times]
