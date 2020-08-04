- A well-known GOP political consultant in California, Richard Costigan, has become infected with COVID-19 and so has his wife, who was briefly hospitalized. Costigan has been tweeting about the experience, and saying his family made a mistake going to a family event in Georgia, despite taking many precautions. [Chronicle]
- Four bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite National Park in the last three weeks, and two of the bears died. Cars going too fast on the roads in the park are responsible for about 10 bears being hit per year, and this year the bears may be venturing into previously crowded parts of the park that are emptier because of the pandemic. [Mercury News]
- A 22nd San Quentin inmate has died after being treated for COVID-19. [CBS SF]
- San Mateo County has passed an ordinance to fine residents up to $500 for not wearing masks in public, and to fine scofflaw business owners as well. [KRON4]
- Some elementary schools in the Bay Area may be able to reopen with in-person learning with state waivers. [ABC7]
- San Francisco's emergency food delivery program for the elderly, Great Plates Delivered SF, is being extended until September. [Examiner]
- A big mansion party on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles was not busted up by police last night, and it later appears to have led to shooting that killed one person. [LA Times]
- Uber is joining Google in allowing employees to work from home through next July. [Chronicle]
- Scientists have captured a live "murder hornet" in Washington State ahead of mating season. [KABC]
Photo: Mathieu Olivares