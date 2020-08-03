- The last county in California to have zero confirmed COVID-19 cases, Modoc County, has just recorded its first two cases. The small county in northeastern California is a conservative stronghold where mask-wearing is not a thing. [New York Times]
- An early morning big-rig crash on the Altamont Pass caused a major traffic backup on I-580 for eastbound drivers. [CBS SF]
- Bay Area residents are mostly wearing masks in public, but not when they're hanging out in parks with friends. [Chronicle]
- San Mateo County hair and nail salon owners lament having to shut down again after the county landed on the state's watch list, but they will be allowed to move outside. [CBS SF]
- A private party inside a Los Angeles bar on Friday which was meant to honor first responders became a large gathering of up to 100 people, and no one was wearing a mask. [CNN]
- California just became the first state to top 500,000 cases. [KRON4]
- The PGA Championship kicks off Thursday in San Francisco's TPC Harding Park. [CBS SF]
- Sales of Clorox cleaning products were up 33 percent in the last quarter, and the Oakland-based company saw overall revenue shoot up 22 percent. [Associated Press]
- U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and now his musician daughter, Bellsaint, is tweeting about how he ignored medical advice and didn't wear a mask, in keeping with Trump. [KRON4]
