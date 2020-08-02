Prints made by 3 Fish Studios that show California being "bear-hugged" have become a symbol of solidarity during times of local crisis. But the SF art studio announced Saturday it will close its Outer Sunset gallery by the end of August — and will focus on building its online presence.

3 Fish Studios on 4541 Irving Street is a well-known, cherished wonderland of left-of-center art, both printed on traditional canvass and mixed media. However, the gallery — which was founded in 2007 by husband-and-wife team Eric Rewitzer and Annie Galvin — has gained national attention for its "I Love You California" print collection, showcasing a bear giving the long state a warm embrace. But, like virtually every other small business in San Francisco, they've struggled to stay afloat (financially, speaking) since the pandemic forced them to close their storefront. And even though Rewitzer and Galvin have offered curbside pickup over the past few weeks, the business isn't enough to justify keeping the space active and operational.

So, alas, the pair or printmakers announced they'll close the 3 Fish Studios’ Outer Sunset physical showcase by the end of the month... which will allow them to invest in building their website.

The decision is also a pragmatic choice; the couple has been making art from their home in the California Sierra foothills, which they purchased last year, since the pandemic began.

“Since the shutdown, we’ve moved a lot of our equipment here to Amador County, and have been fulfilling orders and making work from our new location since then," reads a statement procured by SFGate. (The statement, itself, also appears in an Instagram post by 3 Fish Studios Saturday announcing updates to the business.)

"This change presents wonderful new opportunities to make art, develop artist residencies, and create a new community," the blurb continues.

Because the physical space in the Outer Sunset will soon exist as another casualty of the pandemic, 3 Fish Studios’ "esteemed" gallery manager, who herself is also a "successful illustrator," will, too, be released back into the metaphorical stream — "[to be hired for] your next illustration project, commission, mural, in-house design or illustration gig, or managing your studio."

The art hub said it will use this opportunity to deepen its digital footprint, saying in a shared social media post the outcome will be a “much richer site, with better navigation, framing options, and process videos.”

"We look forward to sharing our new work as we settle into this next chapter," the couple say in the jointly written IG post. "Thank you for your steadfast support of our business. We are truly grateful."

3 Fish Studios still plans on doing the occasional pop-up in San Francisco when it becomes safe to do so again, according to SFGate.

You can digitally flip through their online catalog on 3fishstudios.com, where you can purchase most 8" x 10" prints from the "I Love California" collection for $25, sans tax and shipping.

Image: Instagram @zerudaa