- San Mateo was the final Bay Area county to be put on California's COVID-19 Monitoring List this week — and was forced to shutter indoor gyms, malls, hair and nail salons, etc. by midnight Sunday. The announcement by the City of San Mateo came after it cautioned that some indoor businesses would likely come to at 12:01 a.m. on August 2 due to San Mateo being on the state's monitoring list for three days; the State of California ordered that gyms, nail and hair salons, indoor malls, places of worship, and must now close in the county. [ABC7]
- With no start to indoor dining insight, SF eateries doing al fresco dining right and those operating out of food trucks are readying for the street food and recreation revolution. “It’s definitely exciting,” says Abad Ocubillo, head of the Share Streets program by the City. “San Francisco and other cities are reimagining the potential of their public realm [...] I think we’ll see more of this [type of dining] in the near and far future.” [Chronicle]
- 4505 Burgers and BBQ in Oakland closed "indefinitely" just before the weekend — but owners told fans of the eatery that a "few things [are] on the horizon." [SFGate]
- The Mission District COVID-19 testing site at the 24th Street BART Station has seen upticks in people coming in for examination; the location closed its doors five hours before they were scheduled to on Friday after already testing some 500 people. [Mission Local]
- A neglected (and decaying) pedestrian bridge on the California Coastal Trail in Half Moon Bay was shut down after public safety concerns were raised. [KPIX]
- SF's beloved beer garden Toronado is preparing to reopen — with a socially distant patio that will hold, at max, 24 patrons at a time. [SFGate]
- Another addition to the Bay Trail will open next week in East Palo Alto, adding more walking room on the 500-mile hiking trail that snakes through nine Bay Area counties. [KTVU]
- The Apple Fire roaring through Southern California has already burned at least 12,000 acres and displaced over 7,000 people. [CNN]
