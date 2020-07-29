- The huge fire that erupted Tuesday morning near 14th and Folsom is still smoldering, with firefighters still putting out hot spots. An SFFD spokesperson says the hot spots are beneath "layers upon layers of debris," and says firefighters will be on sight for a couple more days. [KRON4 / SFGate]
- Doctors in the Bay Area say that the "worried well" — i.e. people paranoid about having COVID but with no symptoms or likely exposure — are partly to blame for the lag in getting test results. [ABC7]
- Gov. Newsom is withholding supplemental virus aid from two Central Valley cities that are defying state health orders by reopening certain businesses: Atwater in Merced County, and Coalinga in Fresno County. [Associated Press]
- Genentech in South San Francisco is planning to lay off 470 employees. [SF Business Times]
- UCSF healthcare workers again pressed for the release of more prisoners at San Quentin, saying that the COVID outbreak there could still be a "volcano" that engulfs the greater region. [KRON4]
- An airline trade association now says that it will take until 2024 for global air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels. [Associated Press]
- Two unmasked customers at a Trader Joe's in New York City two weeks ago allegedly assaulted multiple employees after being told they had to wear masks. [Grub Street]
- In a new interview with Axios airing on HBO, Trump admits outright that he has not asked Vladimir Putin about reports that the Russians paid bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. troops. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell