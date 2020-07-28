- San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a ballot measure for an "overpaid CEO tax." The measure, which needs a simple majority on the November ballot, will tax companies doing business in the city whose CEOs are paid 100 times the average salary at the company. [Chronicle]
- Authorities are investigating the case of a 40-year-old Gilroy man who was found burning alive by the side of Highway 101 on Friday, and they need the public's help. The man has been identified as 40-year-old Jerry Mungaray, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital. [KRON4]
- In a horrific accident on Stampede Reservoir in Sierra County, a Nevada man on a jet ski was killed by a bolt of lightning and his son was also burned. [SFGate]
- Landlords in California will be getting mortgage relief in a new eviction-relief bill wending its way through the statehouse. [SF Business Times]
- Between Oracle Park and the Chase Center more than 2,000 food-service workers are being laid off with reopenings of the venues nowhere in sight. [Examiner]
- The Warriors, meanwhile, have just gotten approval for their hotel, condo, and retail complex at the Chase Center. [Chronicle]
- Los Angeles County health officials have shut down three food-supply warehouse businesses due to concealed COVID-19 outbreaks. [KRON4]
- Despite toxin scares, it is basically safe to eat shellfish as long as it's commercially caught for a grocery store or restaurant. [Eater]
- 171-year-old Tadich Grill says it will close until indoor dining is permitted in SF, after a few months of doing takeout and delivery. [Eater]
- The Giants are playing their home opener this evening against the Padres in front of cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands. [SF Weekly]
Photo: Mick Haupt