- In a new round of campaign ads, Trump is attack Twitter for censoring him, and Biden is attacking Facebook for not stopping Trump's lies. Both candidates are spending money on Facebook ads to attack Facebook and Twitter. [Associated Press]
- Big gatherings with food and drink vendors around Lake Merritt were quieted down over the weekend after warnings from the county about these being possible super-spreading events. On Sunday the lake area seemed fairly quiet. [Chronicle]
- A person was shot and killed near Lake Merritt around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. [KTVU]
- A woman was shot and killed and a man injured while they were sitting in their car outside of a 7-11 in Antioch early Monday morning. [KTVU]
- UC Berkeley students who aren't being allowed back on campus in the fall but who signed leases for off-campus apartments are likely getting screwed and can't get out of them. [KRON4]
- Like other airlines are doing, Southwest is no longer recognizes medical exceptions for mask-wearing rules. [KRON4]
- Google is now extending its work-from-home rules for employees until July 2021. [SF Business Times]
- Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19. [New York Times]
- Two Major League Baseball games are being postponed after the Miami Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak that has stranded them in Philadelphia. [Mercury News]
- The Giants beat the Dodgers 3-1 last night, splitting their three-game opening series against the bums 2-2. [ABC7]