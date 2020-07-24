- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republicans in the Senate today for rejecting an extension on the extra $600 unemployment aid payments. "No, no, no, no — pass the bill," Pelosi said. [New York Times]
- An open letter was published Thursday, signed by 150 American public health leaders and experts including some in the Bay Area, calling on the federal government to issue a second, strict stay-at-home order. The letter points to the uneven rules across the U.S., saying "in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities." [SFGate]
- Public health officials in Oakland are blaming large gatherings at Lake Merritt last weekend and earlier for some of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Alameda County now has over 10,000 confirmed cases to date, and East Oakland residents represent 70 percent of the city's cases. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- Governor Newsom announced new protections for essential workers in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Latinx community. [ABC7]
- A missing, 2-year-old special-needs child was found dead in Madera County, in the Central Valley, and his parents have been arrested on suspicion of murder. [Associated Press]
- The FBI has arrested Tang Juan, the Chinese national and visiting researcher at UC Davis who is accused of visa fraud — and possibly spying — after she spent several weeks hiding out in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- A brush fire burning in Richmond temporarily shut down I-580 in both directions on Friday. [CBS SF]